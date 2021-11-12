New record as around 1,000 migrants cross Channel in one day

A new record has been reached as around 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in one day.

Among those in the boats were small children as hundreds continue to risk their lives attempting to make the dangerous journey.

Figures yesterday surpassed the previous record of 853 earlier this month and almost double the numbers for the whole of 2018, which were 539.

Border Force boats and Lifeboat crews were attending to the small migrant boats throughout the day and bringing them back to the port in Kent.

Border officials worked well into the evening last night in Dover as they processed the arrivals.

Migrants are continuing to risk their lives to make the perilous journey across the Channel, despite many previously dying or feared missing at sea recently.

More people were reportedly seen arriving on Hastings beach after the RNLI picked them up.

In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring last year and then pledged in August 2020 to “make this route unviable.”

Since then, the Government has agreed to pay millions to France to increase security on its north coast.

Despite the growing numbers of small boats arriving in the UK, this is still far lower than the arrivals and asylum claims in many other European countries.