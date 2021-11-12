Netherlands faces partial lockdown as cases soar

The Netherlands will go into another partial lockdown as Covid cases soar.

It is expected to be announced today, November 12, that the Netherlands will go into a three-week partial lockdown as Covid cases are rising. This will mean bars and restaurants will close early and all sporting events will be held without an audience.

Dutch broadcaster NOS announced that the measures, which are the first since the summer in Western Europe, will come into place tomorrow evening after cases reached record numbers yesterday, November 11.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



People will be urged to work from home and audiences will not be allowed into sporting events over the next few weeks, including top-level football matches. However, theatres, cinemas and schools will remain open.

A final decision will be made today during a cabinet meeting that is scheduled to be broadcast on television today at 6pm GMT.

New Covid infections in the Netherlands have been rising quickly since September when social distancing measures were dropped. Yesterday, they hit a record number of around 16,300 in 24 hours.

The new infections have put pressure on hospitals across the country which has forced them to scale back on routine care to treat Covid patients.

The turn in events comes after the Dutch government announced last month that their relatively high vaccination rate would mean it could further ease restrictions at the end of the year.

Austria also announced yesterday that it is days away from placing millions of unvaccinated people in lockdown.