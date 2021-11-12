Malaga airport recovers to 82 per cent in October

By
Chris King
-
0
Malaga airport recovers to 82 per cent in October
Malaga airport recovers to 82 per cent in October. image: AENA

Malaga airport recovers to 82 per cent in October

Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport is slowly recovering from the pandemic it would seem. The latest data from the airport operator Aena show that last month, October, 1,521,553 passengers passed through these facilities, which is only 18 per cent less than before the pandemic.

This growth is excellent news for a sector that was decimated by the pandemic, but now, traffic operations are almost back to the levels of 2019. In October, a total of 12,755 flights landed and took off on the Malaga runways, which is 3 per cent less than in the corresponding period of 2019.

This infrastructure is still far from the figures prior to the health crisis on a yearly basis. Specifically, with the boost of the October data, the facility has managed to exceed seven million passengers in the first ten months of the year, a figure that is almost 60 per cent less than in 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In terms of flights operating up to last month, 74,604 have been registered. This figure is 41 per cent less than before the pandemic. Despite this, Malaga airport remains the fourth most important airport in terms of passengers and operations in the Aena network, only preceded by Madrid, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca.

These data confirm that Malaga has accelerated its recovery compared to other Spanish airports. Including October, the airport has handled 17,256,634 passengers, and 172,968 aircraft movements. This represents 69.9 per cent of passenger traffic in the same month of 2019. A figure that in the Costa del Sol has reached 82 per cent.

Likewise, in the annual accumulated figures, until this month of October, the recovery of passenger traffic is 39.3 per cent compared to the same month of 2019. During the ten months so far in 2021, 93,795,732 passengers have passed through the airports of the Aena network, 1,237,066 aircraft movements have been recorded, 39.2 per cent less, as reported by diariosur.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here