Malaga airport recovers to 82 per cent in October

Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport is slowly recovering from the pandemic it would seem. The latest data from the airport operator Aena show that last month, October, 1,521,553 passengers passed through these facilities, which is only 18 per cent less than before the pandemic.

This growth is excellent news for a sector that was decimated by the pandemic, but now, traffic operations are almost back to the levels of 2019. In October, a total of 12,755 flights landed and took off on the Malaga runways, which is 3 per cent less than in the corresponding period of 2019.

This infrastructure is still far from the figures prior to the health crisis on a yearly basis. Specifically, with the boost of the October data, the facility has managed to exceed seven million passengers in the first ten months of the year, a figure that is almost 60 per cent less than in 2019.

In terms of flights operating up to last month, 74,604 have been registered. This figure is 41 per cent less than before the pandemic. Despite this, Malaga airport remains the fourth most important airport in terms of passengers and operations in the Aena network, only preceded by Madrid, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca.

These data confirm that Malaga has accelerated its recovery compared to other Spanish airports. Including October, the airport has handled 17,256,634 passengers, and 172,968 aircraft movements. This represents 69.9 per cent of passenger traffic in the same month of 2019. A figure that in the Costa del Sol has reached 82 per cent.

Likewise, in the annual accumulated figures, until this month of October, the recovery of passenger traffic is 39.3 per cent compared to the same month of 2019. During the ten months so far in 2021, 93,795,732 passengers have passed through the airports of the Aena network, 1,237,066 aircraft movements have been recorded, 39.2 per cent less, as reported by diariosur.es.