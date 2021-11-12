Is 600,000 Euros the price to re-open Tivoli park? A family of amusement park entrepreneurs has submitted a firm offer to re-open the Tivoli amusement park, owned by the Tremon group, which has been closed and in insolvency proceedings since summer 2020.

The company, Banuls attractions, which is now in its third generation of fairgrounds, is offering to pay a rent of 600,000 Euros negotiable for a period of 10 to 15 years so that the Tremon group can pay the inherited debt of 9 million Euros that Tivoli World has with the Treasury and Social Security. Banuls’ offer includes taking over the costs of the facilities and all the park’s staff from the moment the agreement is signed.

“But it is not just a financial offer. We have a project for the future to re-open Tivoli park, which is a symbol of the Costa del Sol, and does not deserve to be closed. And even less so now that it is going to be 50 years old. It is the best time to relaunch the park because Tivoli is profitable and our family knows how to manage it. We are already the third generation of fairgrounds. We know how the business works. We have a name in the profession and, in fact, most of the attractions at the Seville Fair are ours”, explains Miguel Angel Banuls.

His family has always been linked to Tivoli as a first cousin of his mother, Bernabe Cuervas, was the one who maintained most of the park’s attractions since the Olsen family inaugurated the facilities. “Our family has always been linked to Tivoli and we directly, in the last season, had El Raton Vacilon. I know the numbers of my attraction and that’s why I know the numbers of Tivoli”, explains Miguel Angel Banuls.

“Our idea is to reopen Tivoli park as soon as possible. The Tivoli amusement park is viable and with professionalism and care, it is a park with a great future. Our idea is to get it ready, renovate some attractions, improve those that are already there, change the image of the park and even open it at Christmas. We have seven Christmas events in places like Valencia or Alicante. We know what we can offer at Christmas, such as an ice rink, so Tivoli can be open practically all year round because the climate on the Costa del Sol allows it. But we are waiting for a response from Tremon,” explains the manager of Banuls Atracciones.

“Our offer is negotiable” insists Miguel Angel Banuls “ we want to sit down with Tremon and negotiate, as we would also sit down with the administrations such as the Town Hall, the Social Security or the Treasury, to see how the payment of the debt could be made more flexible. Together we can save Tivoli and our offer is on the table. But we are still waiting for a response from the Tremon group”.

