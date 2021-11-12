COVID Relief Projects: How Prestige Hire Australia Leads By Example

The coronavirus epidemic has had unprecedented, global effects on households, raising worries about our ability to withstand long-term health and financial consequences. Recent statistics have shown that at least half of households in America’s four largest cities—New York City (53%), Los Angeles (56%), Chicago (50%), and Houston (63%)—report serious financial problems, such as exhausted savings, difficulty paying bills, and the inability to afford medical care.

COVID-19’s rapid growth has had a negative effect on people’s lives, livelihoods, communities, and companies all across the world. Many of the world’s largest corporations have stepped forward to aid those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, with a select few providing creative solutions.

COVID-19 has affected nearly all countries and more than 50 million people worldwide. It puts governments in a position of extreme uncertainty, forcing them to make severe trade-offs in order to address the health, economic, and social issues it brings. By the spring of 2020, more than half of the world’s population had been subjected to a rigorous containment lockdown. Beyond the coronavirus’s health and human tragedy, it is now widely acknowledged that the pandemic produced the worst economic crisis since World War II. Many economies will not restore their output levels from 2019 until at least 2022.

As the world battles a far deadlier and deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, brands and businesses have started to contribute to offer much-needed assistance in combating the catastrophe. Companies such as Google, Amazon, and Zomato have decided to help the country cope with the pandemic by donating money, medical supplies, and other forms of assistance.

Companies That Contribute

Australian based chauffeur service, Prestige Hire Australia leads by example when it comes to providing COVID-19 relief.

Prestige Hire Australia has been in business for more than a decade, and they take pride in providing an unrivaled professional and discreet service through their fleet of high-end automobiles.

Prestige Hire Australia has an open hand in supporting the poor and needy, as well as charity organizations, during the coronavirus shutdown. They were aiding the NSW health department, as well Rapid relief team, in dropping off all food and daily necessities to individuals affected during Covid.

Another company that contributes is Unilever. Through donations of its food, soap, personal hygiene, and home cleaning goods, Unilever’s ‘United for America’ initiative has provided more than $8 million to support those affected by the pandemic. Unilever United States is sponsoring a national Day of Service on May 21 to deliver an estimated $12 million in support for Americans in need, in addition to its ongoing commitments. In New Jersey, where the business’s U.S. headquarters are located, the corporation just provided 200,000 masks to hospitals.

Final Thought

As previously stated, studies indicate that many economies will not recoup output levels until at least 2022. In order to create a better future for individuals around the world, it is important for companies to join in and contribute. Prestige Hire Australia and Unilever is leading the way for many other companies in various countries.