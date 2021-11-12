Celebrity chef who invented ‘world’s healthiest meal’ dies aged 43

Gurpareet Bains, the Indian celebrity chef, has tragically passed away aged just 43. Bains. the author of several best-selling cookbooks, as confirmed by his management, had suffered a heart attack last Thursday, November 4, and been hospitalised as a result.

Sadly, his kidneys failed to restart when he regained consciousness, and he died as a result of kidney and heart complications they said.

Gurpareet, from the London Borough of Enfield in Essex, was an avid nutritionist and went on to become the co-founder of Vedge Snacks. In 2009 he was first recognised internationally after coming up with a dish that consisted of a simple chicken curry with blueberries and goji berry pilau, which he claimed was the ‘world’s healthiest meal’. It was reputed to contain the antioxidant-equivalent of 23 bunches of grapes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In 2010, his first cookbook, Indian Superfood, was published, which went on to become a best-seller, counting actress Gwyneth Paltrow among his fans. Another of his claims was the invention of the ‘world’s healthiest cookie’.

“As a chef and nutritionist, I’m constantly reminded how difficult it is for people to make healthy food choices, and to navigate their way through the minefield of diet advice and conflicting information”, he said of the cookies, believed to contain the nutritional equivalent of five whole bags of leafy greens.

A cocktail to cure hangovers, an anti-flatulence curry, and the world’s healthiest Xmas dinner are some of Gurpareet’s other claims, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.