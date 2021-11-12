Car plunged off a bridge in Limonar

A car plunged off a bridge in the Limonar on Thursday, November 11 at 10.50 am. No other vehicles were reported to have been involved.

The unnamed female 75-year-old driver of the blue Renault Clio, was in her car as it plunged into the Toquero stream in the capital. A member of the public saw the accident and called the emergency services by dialling 112 to alert them that a car had plunged off a bridge.

The car, overturned in the dry riverbed, just below the Don Wifredo bridge. It plunged into the river while driving along Avenida las Caballerizas, at the intersection with Calle Goethe. The fence protecting the road gave way and it ended up falling into the river near the damaged vehicle. The cause of the accident is not known at the moment. Although it is believed those moments before the accident the 75-year-old had fainted at the wheel causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The woman who was in the car was able to get out of it under her own power, suffered minor injuries and was later taken to the Regional Hospital,

Firefighters were also sent to the area to remove the car and secure the area, as well as members of the Malaga Local Police. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

