British troops deployed to Belarus border

British troops have been deployed to the Polish-Belarusian border to help establish cooperation with Polish soldiers.

Poland’s Defence Minister tweeted today, November 12, that British engineering troops have been deployed to the Polish-Belarusian border to help establish cooperation with Polish soldiers.

According to information obtained by PAP from the Ministry of Defence, British troops have been deployed and will determine how to support the Poles in the migrant crisis on the Belarus border.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The details of their reconnaissance will be detailed next week.

Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted that “reconnaissance has begun before the support of British engineering troops will start. Our soldiers will establish cooperation in strengthening the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border.”

The Ministry of Defence told PAP that the intention of bringing in British troops is to be “a manifestation of allied solidarity.”

On Monday, November 8, a large group of migrants crossed the border from Belarus to Poland. They gathered close to a camp where many other migrants have set up camp in Kuznica.

The Ministry of National Defence announced that soldiers and the Interior Ministry and soldiers managed to stop the first attempt of the group crossing the border.

Over this week, more migrants have attempted to cross the border, all of whom were stopped by the Polish services.