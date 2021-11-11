On Remembrance Day 2021, people will unite across cultures and backgrounds to remember the sacrifice and service of the Armed Forces from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Remembrance Day (Armistice Day), held on November 11 each year, serves to honour the Armed Forces from Britain and the Commonwealth, paying a special tribute and acknowledging innocent people who lost their lives in wars and acts of terrorism.

Each year, many people wear a red poppy of remembrance, donate money to the Poppy Appeal for the Royal British Legion, participate in a two minutes silence and come together to honour the lives of the fallen and those who fought to protect our democratic freedoms and way of life.

The poppy is worn by many as a show of support for the Armed Forces community and serves as a reminder of Flanders’ Field in WW1, a resilient and bright flower which flourished even in the destruction of war.

A two-minute silence is held at 11am in the UK and the Commonwealth to coincide with the time in 1918 when the First World War came to an end.

This year, 2021 marks 100 years since the nation’s collective Remembrance traditions were first brought together, and the annual Remembrance Sunday will fall on November 14.

On Remembrance Sunday, the National Service of Remembrance is held at The Cenotaph in Whitehall, providing the nation with a physical reminder of those that have served and sacrificed. British and Commonwealth soldiers, sailors, airmen and women represented, together with members of the emergency services and civilians, ensuring that no one is forgotten.

The Queen will pay tribute alongside former Prime Ministers, the Mayor of London, and other ministers.