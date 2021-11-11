Warning for holidaymakers over new Covid passport rules in France. The new rule is regarding booster jabs.

Brit holidaymakers wanting to head to France have been warned over a new rule change regarding coronavirus vaccinations for travellers. France is changing their travel restrictions for people entering the country. This is for people who have not yet had a booster jab and are over 65 years old. The change would affect people wanting to enter cafés and other establishments in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that over 65s must have a booster shot by December 15. Without this booster shot the Covid passport for this age group, which is used in France to enter cafés, bars and attractions will not be valid.

The alternative though is to prove that you have had a negative coronavirus test. This needs to be taken every three days.

Macron commented: “If you have been vaccinated more than six months ago, I encourage you to book an appointment now.”

Travellers could face another issue as the NHS app has only just been linked to the French Covid passport named Pass Sanitaire. The app though at the moment does not show booster jabs.

This could cause problems for older travellers in France.

