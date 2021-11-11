Walking football ‘Nerja break their duck-twice’

IN the Hidromaster Premier and Championship matches played on Sunday November 7 at Viñuela, the Nerja Nomads A and B teams followed the trend of shock wins by defeating the home sides A and B teams to record their first wins of the season. “Down to at last having pretty much a full squad” was the quote from the Nerja management: “We knew we would be competitive if we could get all our players available.”

Results: Aston Viñuela A 1 Nerja Nomads A 4

Aston Viñuela B 1 Nerja Nomads B 3

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Up for the cup: Last week saw the Live Draw for the first round of the Baha Whisky Cup with 12 entries, including a ladies team for the first time. As part of WFAI’s aims to bring women into walking football, Benalmadena Ladies WFC were invited to take part. And the draw was kind to them as they drew WFC Calahonda, who have still to settle into the Hidromaster Championship. The blues did get a boost from their last game when they had a surprise 3-1 win over title favourites Walking Dead B.

The ladies are determined to make an impression and will be putting in extra training/tactics sessions in an attempt to oust their male counterparts from the Cup. Another interesting tie will be the ‘local’ derby between the Viñuela and Nerja B teams. They met on Sunday November 7 with Nerja coming out on top to record their first win.

Other first round ties:

Walking Dead A v Nerja Nomads A // Aston Viñuela A v Walking Dead B

Aston Viñuela B v Nerja Nomads B // Sporting Benahavis v Malaga B

Malaga A v Atletico Benahavis

Match dates to follow

The Calahonda penalty shoot-out competition in aid of Princess Lara’s Fund is nearing completion with Holland’s Paul Deening leading the tournament in scoring. Paul is back home at the moment watching nervously to see if anyone can beat his score.

This tournament is part of Calahonda’s fundraiser for 12-year-old Lara Gracie who needs €50,000 for an operation to straighten her spine. The family are in Barcelona at present where medical staff are carrying out preliminary tests.

Lara’s father Johny took penalties in the penalty shoot-out at the Finca Naundrup recently and scored all three in the first part, but failed to beat visiting goalkeeper Grigor Madycki from Poland with his next five penalties to go to the finals.

The next part of the fundraiser will be a Dinner/Dance at Olivia’s Restaurant on Wednesday December 10 at 1.30pm.

The Princess Lara Fund has almost reached its €50,000 target to allow the only specialist surgeon in Spain who can perform the operation to go ahead once the preliminary tests prove positive.

In other news the Walking Football Association of Iberia have filled all but one post in the committee elections.

The Secretary is ex-Walking Football Spain owner Brian Gregory, the Commercial Director/Interim Treasurer is Jack Egan (Malaga) and the Sponsor/Events Manager is Pete Davis (Formentera). The Tournament/Events Manager post is currently being contested between Mark Bishop of Esquina Park Rangers and Phil Holme of Lubins WFC. When that post has been decided, the committee will convene to develop the strategy to take WFAI to the next level.

A proposal will be put to the committee to appoint a woman to the committee to assist WFAI in their aim to bring more women into walking football and in time set up a woman’s league.