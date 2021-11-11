Son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar given light jail sentence over stabbing

Son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been sentenced to jail over the near-fatal stabbing of his neighbour – in a dispute over trash cans.

ADAM ABDUL-JABBAR has been sentenced to just 180 days in jail and given two-years probation despite stabbing then-60-year-old Raymond Windsor multiple times in the head, neck, back and side during the altercation back in June 2020.

The NBA legend’s son pleaded guilty to stabbing Mr Windsor.

Adam stabbed Raymond Windsor after he took offence at being urged by his neighbour to help his elderly grandmother with bringing in trash cans. In an attack that nearly killed the elderly man, Adam proceeded to stab his neighbour multiple times.

However, the lenient sentence was branded appalling by Orange County DA Todd Spitzer.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Spitzer said: “This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected … because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time.

“The victim, in this case, has not only suffered serious physical issues, but he is also suffering from the trauma of having to relive this violent attack every day he walks out into his front yard,” Spitzer said.

“This is nothing short of appalling.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was famous for playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in an illustrious career that spanned 20 years before taking up acting.

In his acting career, he is most notable for playing co-pilot Roger Murdock in the 1980 film Airplane!, Hakim in Bruce Lee’s 1972 film Game of Death and most recently guest appearing as himself in a season 2 episode of Dave – which was also named after him.

