By
Linda Hall
-
Something to remember
MEMORY TILES: Honouring two Calpe men Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall received tiles bearing the names two local men held prisoner in the Mauthausen and Flossenburg concentration camps.

The ceramic tiles, a Generalitat initiative honouring the region’s Nazi victims, were presented during a ceremony held in memory of the 22 prisoners from the Marina Alta and Marina Baja who were sent to the camps.

Thirteen of the 22 died or were executed although nine, who included Calpe residents Jose Tur Ibars and Jaime Tur Tur were liberated by Allied troops between April and May 1945.

None of the Calpe men’s descendants now live there, but municipal sources explained that the town hall would contact them and forward the Taulells de la Memoria tiles.

The regional government has presented these Memory Tiles, which bear the prisoner’s details to every Valencian Community municipality with Nazi victims.


