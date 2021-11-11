Seven members of two Costa del Sol-based Swedish gangs jailed



As confirmed in a press release from the National Police, officers have carried out arrests in the towns of Malaga, Marbella, Fuengirola, and Alicante. These arrests included seven members of two extremely violent Swedish criminal gangs, based on the Costa del Sol, who had been known rivals since 2013.

The feud between these two organisations began as a result of the assassination in 2013 of the leader of one of the groups. This led to numerous bloody events, mainly in Sweden. In one violent attack, explosives were used to end the lives of rival gang members.

Their dispute spread to the province of Malaga, on the Costa del Sol. Specialised organized crime officers in the province learned of their presence after an incident that occurred in a Marbella establishment in September, involving firearms. Several gang members were arrested after this event.

On October 30, another altercation took place in a Marbella establishment. This time, five individuals with firearms tried to kidnap a client. They threatened him, beat him, and tried to force him into a van, but he was able to escape.

At around 3am on October 31, a new episode of violence occurred in the Malaga town of Fuengirola, when two hooded men shot the three occupants of a van before fleeing. One of the occupants of the vehicle was seriously injured and was rushed to a medical centre.

Investigating officers managed to accredit and link the victims of the shooting with the attempted kidnapping, the alleged perpetrators of that attack being the ones who were attacked. Subsequently, the investigation focused on identifying and locating both parties in the shortest possible time, before more violent acts could occur.

This operation culminated in the identification and arrest of seven people, members of both criminal organisations, just three days after the event. Two were arrested in the province of Alicante. Several searches were carried out where police officers seized vehicles, mobile devices, and €12,000 in cash.

All seven detainees were sentenced to provisional prison for crimes of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, being members of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearms, and robbery with violence, as reported by malagahoy.es.

