Raise a glass to Alfaz

By
Linda Hall
-
0
IGLOO AWARD: Luis Morant and Oscar Perez receive their Iglu Verde from Ecovidrio’s Roberto Fuentes Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ received an Iglu Verde (Green Igloo) for recycling 118,442 kilos glass last July and August.

In all, 128 local restaurants, bars and beach bars took part in the campaign to recycle more glass than during the same period last year.

Luis Morant and Oscar Perez, respective councillors for the Environment and Cleaning Services were there to receive the Igloo from Roberto Fuentes, area manager for non-profitmaking Ecovidrio which collects glass for recycling throughout Spain.

Last year Alfaz residents recycled 594,494 kilos of glass, working out at 29.7 kilos per inhabitant.

More than 13,000 establishments in 127 coastal towns and cities in the Valencian Community, Murcia, Andalucia, Baleares and Cataluña took part in this year’s Banderas Verdes campaign, competing for one of the eight Green Flags awarded to the top recyclers.

Last summer municipalities participating in the Banderas Verdes initiative collected 31,045 tons of glass, 21 per cent more than during summer 2020.


Recycling this amount has prevented 18,006 tons of carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere, equivalent to taking 8,407 cars off the road for a year.

Linda Hall
