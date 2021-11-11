Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge dies aged 80

Graeme Edge, the drummer with legendary 1960s hitmakers, The Moody Blues, has passed away today, Thursday, November 11, aged 80. Edge, born in Staffordshire, was a founding member of the Birmingham-based group who stormed the pop charts from the mid-sixties, through into the 1970s.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, having played on some of the biggest hits of the ’60s. Arguably, the band’s most famous song is the classic ‘Nights In in White Satin‘. They first topped the British charts in 1964 with ‘Go Now’, notching up a No2 hit with ‘Question’, in 1970.

Remarkably, ‘Nights In White Satin’ originally only reached No19 in the British charts in 1967, but a re-release in 1972 saw the sone reach No9 in the UK, and No2 in the US.

At the time of Graeme’s passing, the original members of the band were still together, although he had quit touring back in 2018. Between 1974 and 1978 the group had taken a break from the music business but then decided to start touring again.

In addition to his work with the Moody Blues, Edge worked as the bandleader of his own outfit, the Graeme Edge Band, and has contributed his talents to a variety of other projects throughout his career.

