Man with machete holds up toy shop in Las Torres de Cotillas (Murcia).

GUARDIA CIVIL and the Local Police of Las Torres de Cotillas (Murcia) are on the hunt for a man who threatened a toy shop assistant with a machete on Thursday, November 11.

A middle-aged man of North African origin robbed the toy shop, located on Avenida Juan Carlos I of the municipality, at around 10 am this morning using a machete.

The shop manager had only just opened up the store when the attack took place. The man entered the store, hiding his face with a cap and mask, and began to look at the toys on the shelves, while a shop assistant, aged 30, was talking on the phone.

According to the owner of the toy shop, the man approached the shop assistant after she ended her call with a machete-style knife and “violently cornered her on one side of the shop while telling her not to come near him, not to move, to give him what he wanted and nothing would happen to her”.

He then opened the till and took the money from the previous days’ takings before leaving the shop and running down the road, shouting at the worker not to move and not to go after him.

Guardia Civil and Local Police officers set up a search for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The business owner asked for security to be increased on the streets “especially in the run-up to Christmas”.

