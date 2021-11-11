Man arrested in San Javier for rental scams in the Mar Menor.

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have arrested a man in San Javier for allegedly carrying out dozens of holiday home rental scams in the Mar Menor.

Officers launched operation ‘Entremar’ during the summer after receiving several complaints about scams related to the rental of holiday homes in the Mar Menor area.

The man would publish advertisements on specially created websites and social media platforms containing stunning photographs of real homes but the value of the rental properties would always be lower than the market price, therefore appearing more appealing to customers.

The rental offers were for the summer season – mostly for vacationing families – and the man would take reservation deposits of around 500 euros from his victims.

When his victims would arrive to collect the keys, the man would not show up. Some were families travelling from abroad to holiday on the Mar Menor and they would be left without a place to stay and 500 euros out of pocket.

There were also victims who lived in the Murcian municipalities of San Javier, Cartagena, Fuente Álamo and Murcia, as well as in Madrid and Cuenca.

Guardia Civil officers were able to track down the man by using computer tracking systems which were linked back to the man’s mobile phones, bank accounts and websites.

According to La Opinion, the man already had four arrest warrants out for similar criminal acts committed in the past.

