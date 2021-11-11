Jet2 puts summer 2023 on sale from all UK bases. Summer sun for 2023 is now on sale from all 10 UK bases.

According to Jet2 “with Leeds Bradford Airport going on sale today, we now have summer sun on sale from all 10 of our UK bases.”

Jet2 have never gone on sale for summer this early. Normally the summer programme would only start in the spring of the previous year. The move was made to respond to demand from travel agents and customers. Many people are hoping to book well ahead for holidays to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

The programme from Leeds Bradford airport went on sale on November 11. Fantastic destinations such as Mallorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote and Tenerife are included.

Steve Heapy, Jet2 chief executive explained: “Customers and independent travel agents have been telling us how much they want to book something to look forward to into their diaries, so we have responded to that demand by putting our summer 2023 programme on sale earlier than ever before.

“It is a fantastic programme giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching their favourite destinations across the mediterranean and Canary Islands.

“We know our customers will be assured by the fact they are booking flights and Atol-protected package holidays with a company that they can trust. All of this means we are looking ahead with real confidence and anticipate a fantastic summer 2023.”

