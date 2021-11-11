Guardia Civil investigate the deaths of 22 'healthy' dogs in Palencia

Guardia Civil investigate the deaths of 22 healthy dogs who were allegedly euthanised by a vet in Palencia (Castilla y León).

THE Guardia Civil of Palencia is investigating a vet and the owner of 22 dogs for allegedly euthanising the dogs and burying them in a pit. The horrific event occurred at a farm property in the north of the province of Palencia, according to a statement released on Wednesday, November 10.

A 46-year-old man from Cervera de Pisuerga (Palencia) and a veterinarian from Palencia are under investigation after 22 Spanish mastiffs, who were supposedly healthy, were slaughtered and buried in a pit with lime within the property of the dogs’ owner.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The two men are being investigated for a continuous offence of animal abuse.

In Spain, the justification for such events is not covered by protection regulations of animals such as companion animals.

Spain’s current Penal Code imposes a penalty of three months to one year for cruelly mistreating pets or unjustifiably causing death or serious physical impairment.

This legislation applies only to pets, and it is not clear whether this legislation protects animals from suffering caused by a failure to act.

No further news has been released as to whether or not the individuals in question will be arrested or charged, but police investigations are still ongoing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.