Does 90-days ‘roll’?

Q.- I have a house on the Costa del Sol. If I spend 90 days in my house in Spain and then go to Morocco for a few weeks, does this mean that, because I was outside the European Union, I can start a new period of 90 days upon my return? Would this be what they call a ‘rolling’ period of 90 days in 180 days?

J S (Costa del Sol)

A.- No, you may not. There is no ‘rolling’. I confess that I am still trying to find the best way to explain this clearly. Perhaps it is better to start with the period of 180 days. Draw a line which starts the day you enter Spain.

This line does not change. Along this line you can mark off segments that total 90 days. It could be 50 days at the start and 40 days at the end of your 180-day line. However you choose to distribute them.

During these 180 days, you must be outside the European Union or in your home country in the periods not counting for your 90 days of stay in Spain.

