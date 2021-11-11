Deportation flight to Jamaica leaves with just four criminals on board.

A DEPORTATION flight heading to Jamaica left Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, November 10, with just four criminals on board after the rest of the supposed passengers were granted a last-minute legal reprieve.

33 legal challenges were made in total, 13 in the 24 hours before the flight, which stopped the offenders from boarding the flight and meant they remained in the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Home Office, all 37 criminals had a combined total sentence of 127 years after they received convictions for serious crimes including child sex offences, murder, kidnap, firearms, and drug offences.

Speaking yesterday about the flight, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I make no apology for removing foreign national offenders who have committed crimes which will have had a devastating impact on their victims.

“The people removed to Jamaica today are convicted criminals who have been found guilty of a range of serious offences. They have no place in our society.

“It is absolutely galling that, yet again, last-minute legal claims have stopped the removal of 33 people, including those guilty of abhorrent crimes such as murder and child sex offences.

“This is why our Nationality and Borders Bill will deliver changes to the law to make it easier to remove foreign criminals and prevent them from gaming the broken system.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.