Child-friendly Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil’s Altea headquarters now has a child-friendly room.

This will come into use during the tense situations when gender abuse victims, accompanied by their child or children, have to make a statement, explained Altea’s Equality councillor Vicente Perez.

The room was inaugurated by the central government’s sub-delegate to Alicante province, Araceli Poblador who stressed the importance of the collaboration between the Guardia Civil and Altea town hall.

“This initiative shows how joining forces can help the vulnerable,” Poblador said. “Without it, this child-friendly space would not have been possible.”

The sub-delegate also referred to gender violence, drawing attention to the 37 women, two of them from Alicante province, who have died at their partners’ hands this year.

“We must make our rejection of gender violence clearer than ever in November, the month when we observe International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women,” Poblador said.

“Our opposition and these child-friendly spaces mean we can turn every day into November 25,” she declared.