Catch up with some of the latest news in brief from Mallorca

Wool gathering

HAVING successfully harvested sea grass to act as insulation on the roofs of newly built properties, the Consell de Mallorca has indicated that it is supportive of a local proposal to investigate the use of wool from sheep as another form of home insulation.

Works of art

The Pollensa Council has purchased two new paintings featuring scenes of the area for the local museum at a cost of €75,000. One depicts Cala Sant Vicenç painted by Antoni Gelabert and the other is the Gray Castle by Santiago Rusiñol.

Going up

THE Mallorca Chamber of Commerce and the Balearic Business Federation of Transport (FEBT) warn that the prices of consumer goods as well as air flights are likely to increase by as much as 20 per cent in the next few months in line with fuel and gas.

Nursery schools

THE Palma Council will receive €2.5 million in funding from the Balearic Government and European Union in order for it to create four new nursery schools throughout the city which will be able to cater for 270 children aged up to three.

Wine tasting

FOR those who enjoy a glass or two of wine, 11 wineries local to Muro will be offering an opportunity to enjoy their latest vintages at the Cloister of the Convent of Muro between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday November 13 at a cost of €5.

Red Cross

THE Ministry of Social Affairs and Sports is to award a subsidy to the Spanish Red Cross in the Balearic Islands, in the amount of €30,000. This sum will be used to finance the hiring of a social worker for the project “Food for solidarity” as part of the European Aid Fund for the Most Deprived (FEAD).

Christmas is coming

CHRISTMAS is coming and shops in Arta could win €300 if decorated well and take part in the Second Christmas Showcase Competition supported by the local council.

In a bid to make the town’s shops to create a festive atmosphere, they are being invited to enter the competition by December 6 so that on December 18, three prizes each of €300 will be awarded, one for the most traditional display, one for the most sustainable and the third by votes online from the public.

