Bears, lynxes and lions: Police discover shocking trophy hoard in Spain’s Madrid.

Officers from the National Police have been collaborating with Madrid’s municipal police and the CITES Service (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). As part of a joint operation, 49 stuffed animals have been seized along with 132 pieces of carved elephant ivory. The trophy hoard was discovered at a home in Madrid.

According to the police, some of the specimens that were recovered are protected according to the International Convention on Protected Species. Police recovered specimens including leopards, lynxes, bears, crocodiles, primates and wolves.

The operation discovered that a man had kept all of these animals on display in Madrid’s La Moraleja. The alleged perpetrator has been investigated for a continuous crime of trafficking in protected species.

Sources close to the investigation have said that the former president of Sanitas Marcial Gómez Sequeira is the alleged perpetrator of the crimes, as reported by La Sexta. He had previously tried to have his animals exhibited at a museum in Badajoz’s Olivenza. Gómez Sequeira has reportedly previously been convicted by the Supreme Court for crimes against the public Treasury.

Gómez Sequeira’s plans to create a museum of stuffed animals was reported on by El Pais several years ago. The investigation was launched shortly after this.

