Balearic Government will live broadcast opening of Civil War graves

The Balearic Government will live broadcast the opening of graves from the Civil War, through the channel of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Democratic Memory, with the aim of “bringing the second phase of excavations closer to the families of the victims and the general population.”

Students of the first and second year of high school will get to know first-hand the work that is carried out in a grave. This coincides with the decision of the UIB to suspend the subsidised course of University Specialist in Historical Memory this year, after only seven people applied.

Recently, in the second phase of the excavations being carried out in the Son Coletes cemetery in Manacor, the remains of 11 victims of reprisals during the Civil War have been found. These excavations are in addition to those carried out in previous years in the municipality of Porreres where human remains have been found.

The Autonomous Secretariat for Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory is determined to repeat the experience in the excavations of Son Coletes to “bring the families of the victims and the population closer to usually the second phase of excavations.”

This will be done through a series of live broadcasts, which can be followed on the YouTube channel of the Vice President. Spectators will also be able to ask questions live via WhatsApp.

The disclosure of these actions also extends to the educational field. Memoria Democratica, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, has invited the institutes of Mallorca to participate in guided visits to Son Coletes, so that first and second-year high school students know first-hand the tasks that are carried out in the pit.

The Government stated that the objective “is to promote, foster and guarantee the knowledge of Spanish democratic history and the fight for democratic values and freedoms. Memory will be fulfilled with the inclusion of democratic memory in the educational curriculum of ESO, baccalaureate and vocational training, the promotion of the search and the creation of a documentation centre.”