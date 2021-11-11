A 16-year-old girl dies after falling from a building onto another woman in Alcantarilla – who suffered serious injuries.

TRAGEDY has struck in Alcantarilla (Murcia) after a teenager died when she fell from a flat on Calle Mayor de Alcantarilla, in front of the Town Hall, onto a pedestrian below.

The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Centre received several calls at around 6 pm on Wednesday, November 10, informing them that a person had fallen from a flat near the Town Hall onto a woman below.

Local Police patrol officers and two ambulances from the 061 Emergency Management Services were dispatched to the site but sadly the 16-year-old girl for pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman, who is believed to be a 43-year-old teacher at the nearby Christian school, was treated at the scene before being transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia with serious injuries.

Several witnesses claim the injured woman is a catechist who at that time was accompanying the children in her class.

