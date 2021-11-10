Woman on benefits arrested in Murcia for attacking health inspector

A woman receiving benefits was arrested in Murcia for attacking a health inspector charged with determining whether she was fit to work.

A WOMAN was arrested on Tuesday, November 9, after she attacked a medical inspector at the San Andrés Health Centre, Murcia.

The inspector was called to carry out an assessment of the patient who was on sick leave but also receiving financial benefits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, this simple assessment turned nasty after the inspector told the woman that she was going to be discharged as she was fit for work.

The woman, who was accompanied by her partner, disagreed and began to verbally insult the inspector before assaulting her.

It was at this point that three co-workers intervened as well as a security guard, who according to La Verdad, was also assaulted.

Murcia National Police officers were eventually called to the health centre after medical and security staff failed to calm the situated and the woman was subsequently arrested.

The Health Services Inspection Association of the Region of Murcia (AISSRM) expressed in a statement its “utmost condemnation of this type of behaviour”. It also showed its “solidarity and support” for the professionals who were victims of the aggression.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.