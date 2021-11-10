Walkers apologises for crisp shortages

Walkers has apologised for the continuing crisp shortages.

Walkers also said it was “doing everything we can” to get stock back on the shelves and increase production.

An IT upgrade has affected the production of crisps, with shortages from ready salted to Quavers.

Walkers has said it is making its most popular crisp flavours a priority, however, it has not given any indication of timescale and when stocks will be replenished.

The crisp shortages means that many shelves in shops and supermarkets have been empty, with some even selling Walkers products on eBay at higher prices. The Daily Mail reported one seller charging £6 a packet.

Parent company of Walkers, PepsiCo, has apparently declined to make any comments about the IT systems that have caused the shortages.

In a statement, Walkers said: “Our sites are still making crisps and snacks, but at a reduced scale.”

“We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”