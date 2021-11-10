Spanish homes must change their central heating systems



After the Royal Decree that was published on August 6 in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the days of central heating in Spanish residential buildings are numbered. By May 2023, most of these facilities will have disappeared, as a result of the new law approved by the Ministry of the Environment.

It is estimated that around 1.4 million homes in Spain will have to change their heating systems. This must be done in order to comply with the new law, for which, several requirements must be met. The general rule is that all buildings built before 1998 will have to get rid of central heating or cooling systems.

Buildings constructed after 1998 should already be compliant with the Regulation of Thermal Installations in Buildings (RITE), which are already required to install individual accounting devices.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Two deadlines have been established. First, a quote must be obtained from a reputable installation company regulated by the RITE. This must be for the cost of adapting the existing installation, and is a free quote when done before 2022. Secondly, is the deadline by which this work must be completed. According to the Spanish Association of Heating Cost Distributors (ACERCA), it must be no later than 15 months after the date on the quotation.

Are there exceptions to this legislation? Yes, there are!

• Buildings located in the archipelagos or in the warmest areas of the Mediterranean coast: the islands, Levante area, Guadalquivir, Ceuta, and Melilla, are exempt.

• If it is not technically or economically feasible to adapt the building’s consumption meters to the current standard. This is when the investment is not profitable in 4 years because the cost of the installation is not offset by the savings generated in that period.

• If the building’s thermal installation is of the “series monotube” type, although these buildings would still be required to install heating meters.

The decree states that “whenever it is technically possible, financially reasonable, and proportionate in relation to the potential energy savings, individual meters must be installed at a competitive price. These will accurately reflect the real energy consumption of the end customer, and provide information on the real-time of use”.

Where it is not possible to install an individual meter – which is installed directly in each home and calculates exactly the heating in kWh – a cost allocator can be installed instead. This is fitted on each radiator individually, measuring its consumption units.

If the consumer is vulnerable, he or she may be able to benefit from direct assistance to comply with this obligation.

The differences? The meter is more precise, whereas, with the allocator, you have to later work out the average by distributing the total cost among all the different components making up the bill.

There is also the economic factor when purchasing one of the two. Each allocator costs €30, while a meter can cost €250. In Spain, they have already been installed in 180,000 homes, and, according to data, this has meant an estimated saving of 24 per cent, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.