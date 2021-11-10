Singapore won’t pay for the health of the unvaccinated by choice

Unvaccinated by choice residents won’t have Covid medical bills paid

From the 1st of January, the Singapore Government will no longer pay for any medical bills related to Covid-19 for the unvaccinated by choice residents of the country. The cases in the southeast Asian island are rising quickly with 3,397 cases being reported on Tuesday 9 November.

Previously, the government covered the cost of any Covid medical bills for all Singaporeans, as well as permanent residents and long-term visa holders, as long as they did not test positive immediately after coming back from overseas. From 8 December this will change and new charges will be brought in for people who have chosen not to be jabbed.

“Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources,” the government said. “Hence, from 8 December 2021, COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice will be charged for bills at hospitals and Community Treatment Facilities.”

The government will not extend these charges to people ineligible to have the vaccine, the Covid bills of the medically exempt and children under 12 for example, will continue to be paid. The January 1 deadline is for the partially vaccinated so they have time to receive their second dose. From 1 January, the government will only pay medical bills for fully vaccinated Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term visa holders, provided they have not recently travelled.