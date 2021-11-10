Sharks and seahorses found living in the Thames

Sharks, seahorses, eels and seals have been found living in the River Thames.

Since the 1990s, there has been a rise in the range of birds, marine mammals and natural habitats in the 215-mile long river.

A range of breeds of sharks such as Tope, starry smooth-hounds and spurdogs are said to be using the water as nurseries, with over 100 species of fish.

However, there has been a slight decline in the number of fish species found in the tidal areas, according to experts, and further research is needed to determine the cause.

The study found that the temperature of the Thames has increased by 0.2C a year due to climate change, with the rising temperature causing water levels in the tidal Thames to rise since 1911, ZSL said.

The report shows that sea levels at Silvertown have also been rising 4.26mm a year since 1990.

Alison Debney, for ZSL, said: “Estuaries are one of our neglected and threatened ecosystems.”

“They provide us with clean water, protection from flooding, and are an important nursery for fish and other wildlife. The Thames Estuary and its associated ‘blue carbon’ habitats are critically important in our fight to mitigate climate change and build a strong and resilient future for nature and people.”

“This report has enabled us to really look at how far the Thames has come on its journey to recovery since it was declared biologically dead, and, in some cases, set baselines to build from in the future.”