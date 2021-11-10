Ryanair launches summer 2022 schedule and seat sale

Passengers can now book a well-deserved getaway with Ryanair as they launch their summer 2022 schedule and a seat sale.

Passengers can now book a well-deserved getaway with Ryanair as they launch a seat sale and their summer 2022 schedule from their new base in Agadir, Morocco, flying to destinations such as Bologna, Lisbon, Madrid, Pisa, Turin & Valencia.

To celebrate the opening of its new Agadir base and its Summer 2022 schedule announcement, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just 219 (Moroccan dirham) MAD, which must be booked by Friday 12th November on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Digital and Comms, Dara Brady, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our base in Agadir and announce our S22 schedule, which will deliver increased connectivity with two based aircraft.”

“This development will create 60 direct jobs and offer our Moroccan customers a host of European destinations to choose from, with 20 new routes connecting Morocco to the likes of Alicante, Bologna, Lisbon, Madrid, Naples, Tenerife, Turin & Valencia.”

“We have worked closely with Agadir airport to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the region. At a time when other airlines are reducing their workforce, we’re delighted to be making further investments in both our people and in airports throughout Europe.”

“To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from 219 MAD for travel until the end of October ’22, which must be booked by Friday 12th November. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Agadir – W21 New Routes

Alicante, Naples, Baden-Baden, Nantes, Barcelona, Paris, Beauvais, Bologna, Perpignan, Dublin, Pisa, Krakow, Porto, Lisbon, Seville, Madrid, Tenerife, Malaga and Toulouse.

Agadir – S22 New Routes

Turin, Valencia