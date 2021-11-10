Prince Harry hits out at British press over ‘Megxit’

Prince Harry has hot out at the British press over ‘Megxit,’ calling it a “misogynistic term.”

Prince Harry has hit out at the British press over the term ‘Megxit,’ a phrase that was used in the media when Harry and Meghan Markle decided to quit their royal duties, calling it a “misogynistic term.”

Harry made the comments via video when he was taking part in a panel called “The Internet Lie Machine,” organised by WIRED Magazine.

He said the term was an example of media and online hatred towards Meghan.

He said: “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll.”

Harry and Meghan left the UK and moved to California last year, quitting their roles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to lead a more independent life away from royal duties.

Since then, Harry has said that part of the reason for this move was due to the racist treatment of Meghan by the British media, revealing in a tell-all interview with Oprah that even members of the royal family had made racist remarks about the colour of Meghan and baby Archie.

A study last month by social media analytics service Bot Sentinel found that 83 accounts on Twitter were responsible for 70 per cent of the misinformation and hatred spread about Meghan.

Referring to the study, Harry said yesterday, November 10, that “perhaps the most disturbing part of this was the number of British journalists who were interacting with them and amplifying the lies. But they regurgitate these lies as truth.”

The couple has since campaigned against negativity and misinformation in social media platform’s, linking it to having an effect on people’s mental health.

Yesterday, Harry called misinformation a “global humanitarian crisis.”

Harry also spoke about his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi.

“I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing.”