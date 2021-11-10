PM urges countries to ‘pull out all the stops’ in the final days of the COP26 climate summit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that a consensus will be reached at the COP26. Johnson has called on negotiators and ministers to work together to bridge the gaps.

Key issues are being discussed by negotiators from 197 parties. According to the government: “They are also working to agree progress on finance for nations most vulnerable to climate change and to address the issue of loss and damage in developing countries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The negotiations run alongside a series of government and private sector commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees made by throughout the two weeks of COP26 under the UK’s presidency, with the goal of keeping the 1.5C target alive.”

On Wednesday, November 10, Boris Johnson commented: “Negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change.

“There’s still much to do. Today I’ll be meeting with ministers and negotiators to hear about where progress has been made and where the gaps must be bridged.

“This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people.

“We need to pull out all the stops if we’re going to keep 1.5C within our grasp.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.