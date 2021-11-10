PALMA’S oldest trophy will be competed for in December 2021 with participants from across Spain and Europe.

AFTER being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 70th Ciutat de Palma Trophy, will finally be held between December 4 and 7, 2021 to coincide with the holiday bridge of Constitution Day and Festival of the Immaculate Conception.

The regatta, organised by the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP), will bring together boats of the Optimist, 29er, 420 and ILCA 4 and 6 classes from all over Europe with an estimated 300+ sailors taking part.

The Ciutat de Palma Trophy is the oldest sporting competition in the Balearic Islands as the competition first took place in 1950, two years after the founding of the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

The optimist event is open to youngsters under the age of 15 and is supported by the Palma Council.

Many will be pleased to see the sight of these small sailboats in the Palma waters and to welcome participants from not just Spain but eight other countries including England and even Thailand.

Apart from the excitement of the regatta itself, this will be yet another shot in the arm for the local hospitality industry with entrants and their families spending several nights in local hotels.

