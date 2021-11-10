More than two million lights will brighten the streets of Fuengirola

MORE than two million lights will brighten the streets and emblematic buildings of Fuengirola when the Christmas lights are illuminated on the evening of Friday November 26.

Taking pride of place will be a massive LED lit Christmas Ball in the Plaza de España, which can be walked through as a song dedicated to Fuengirola is played and colours change.

Visitors will also enjoy a brightly lit candle in the Plaza Pedro Cuevas de Los Boliches and a large fir tree on Avenida Clemente Díaz.

In all, there will be a hundred plus displays placed throughout the municipality in order to give everyone a chance to look forward to a bright future and let the last 18 months become a memory at last.

With 2,037,835 lights, more than 1,200 decorative elements to include 16 figures (pins, gift boxes, three-dimensional stars); eight signs; 434 bows; 645 motifs on street lamps; three exclusive decorations on the façade (Town Hall, Iglesia del Rosario and Iglesia del Carmen de Los Boliches) the sky will literally light up to welcome Christmas.

The Councillor for Festivities and Traditions, Isabel Moreno, encouraged everyone “to enjoy the festivities and the magic of Christmas, because they are endearing dates to be with family, with friends.”

