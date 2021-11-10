Minor arrested in Murcia for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on Halloween night

A minor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on Halloween night in Murcia.

NATIONAL POLICE have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the Puente Tocinos district of Murcia on Halloween night, October 31, whilst partying with other youngsters in the same group.

The attack is said to have taken place in an orchard in Puente Tocinos where a small group of around 15 teenagers, aged between 13 and 14 – from different neighbourhoods and districts of the capital – were said to be drinking illegally.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police were alerted to the scene after a witness heard a conversation between two boys which sounded disturbing.

“I was looking out of the window of my house and I heard one boy telling another that his friends were drunk, lying in a nearby orchard with their trousers down. At that moment, I went down to the street and saw the boy walking away, but I asked him to wait for the police to come and explain what had happened”, the man told La Verdad.

Meanwhile, the man’s wife went to the orchard and she is said to have “observed the girls lying on the ground, unconscious and with their trousers unbuttoned and half-lowered”.

National Police arrived at the scene with two ambulances and two girls, said to be very intoxicated, were taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital for a medical examination.

After the examination showed that one of the young girls had indeed been sexually abused, National Police subsequently arrested the teenager.

In his statement, the 14-year-old boy assured the officers that the sexual relationship had been consensual, despite the fact that the girl had stated that she did not remember anything that happened that night.

The boy identified an adult who witnessed what happened and who could corroborate his version. However, this supposed witness denied having been at the scene when he went to testify at the police station.

The young man was handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and was released with charge.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.