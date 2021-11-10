McDonald’s Christmas menu 2021 revealed. It even includes some tasty hot drink options to get you in a festive mood.

This year’s Christmas menu has been revealed by McDonald’s. Fast-food fans will be treated to delights such as a new festive crispy chicken.

Cheese melt dippers will be returning for Christmas and a new festive stack burger will be available.

McDonald’s festive crispy chicken comes on its own for £4.89. It can also be had as part of a meal and comes in at a cost of £6.39. It is expected that prices will not be the same in every location though.

Chicken Legend fans will have to do without their favourite snack until January. It has been removed from the menu to make way for the Christmas treats.

The festive stack comes complete with two beef patties, white cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, relish, bacon, lettuce, red onion and crispy onions too.

Anyone looking for a sweet treat will be catered for. The Christmas menu includes a festive pie and the Celebrations McFlurry.

The festive treats will only be available for about six weeks. They will be on sale from November 17. McDonald’s have already launched the hot chocolate deluxe and the choco fudge latte ahead of Christmas though.

