Martin Lewis says Brits could save hundreds via “forgotten” bill

Martin Lewis says Brits could save hundreds of pounds via “forgotten” utility bill.

Money saving expert has spoke about how Brits could save hundreds of pounds via a “forgotten” utility bill – the water meter.

During an Ask Martin segment on Nihal Arthanayake’s BBC Radio 5Live today, November 10, Martin explained how many households could save money each month on their water bills if they switch to a water meter.

People with water bills are charged at the rateable value of their house and it cannot be questioned. The rateable value is approximately the value of someone’s house.

However, households on a water metre only pay for the amount of water they actually use. Martin said this could save “hundreds of pounds” for people in England and Wales.

The money saving expert used an example from a listener of the show. Debbie Burn said that she saved an impressive £402 a year when she switched to a water meter.

Martin said this is why he calls it “the forgotten utility.”

Not everyone will be able to switch to a water meter and it will depend on everyone’s individual situation.

Martin’s “very simple rule of thumb” is that those with more rooms in their house than the people living in it should definitely enquire about switching to a water meter.

He said: “You’re being priced on the value of your house. If you have a big house, your bill will be quite high as it will assume you’re using a lot of water.”

“But if there’s only a few of you, you won’t be using as much water as you’re being billed for, so you’d be far better on a water meter.”

Those wanting to check whether they can do the switch can use the water meter calculator on ccwater.org.uk.

He continued: “If you have a big water bill it’s definitely worth checking out if you can get a water meter.”

“It may not always save money for some people, but it’s worth checking.”

Martin also discussed water-saving freebies, which could help reduce costs regardless of whether the household is on the standard charge or using a meter.

He suggested people should visit savewatersavemoney.co.uk.

This website shows people all of the freebies available from water companies, or example, a £20 shower head that regulate the flow of water.