Malaga ranked in top 20 list of most beautiful cities at Christmas

Malaga has been ranked amongst the top 20 most beautiful cities to visit at Christmas time.

With the Christmas light-up in Malaga next Friday, November 26, the capital has been chosen among the 20 most beautiful cities in the world to visit at Christmas, according to the prestigious website European Best Destinations.

Through a committee of experts, the platform has carried out an analysis of European cities and their Christmas lighting, making a ranking of the must-see locations during the next Christmas season.

Malaga is the only Andalucian city that is in the top 20 recommended places to experience the magic of Christmas and, out of the whole of Spain, only Madrid sneaks into the list with Malaga.

At Christmas, the city’s characteristic palm trees are adorned with Christmas garlands and street concerts take place.

“Every year, Malaga offers an exceptional show to visitors from all over the world who come to discover one of the most beautiful destinations to visit at Christmas,” the website states.

Madrid also stands out as one of the essential enclaves during this winter season, with the website pointing out its large Christmas markets including the Design Market, the Christmas Candy Fair, the Cat Market and the Plaza Mayor Christmas Market.

Another neighbouring country, Portugal, has its place in this Christmas ranking, specifically, Madeira. Its Christmas market is among the best on the European continent and has spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The capital, Funchal, has sublime lighting and one of the most outstanding days is New Year’s Day, a day when fireworks are rampant, being the largest show in all of Europe.