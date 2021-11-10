Legendary BBC and ITV commentator Gerald Sinstadt dies aged 91. The well respected and much-loved football commentator, born in Folkestone, covered four World Cups as well as the Olympics.

He was also a regular on Football Focus, Match of the Day and Final Score until his retirement.

Andrew Clement, a colleague during three decades said “He was a craftsman, a very good commentator and just a lovely man.”

Sinstadt provided commentary on some of sports biggest occasions and most memorable moments.

He commentated on some memorable football moments like Denis Law’s famous backheel goal for Manchester City against United in 1974 and Liverpool’s European Cup quarter-final victory over St Etienne three years later.

He also called Diego Maradona’s goal at the 1994 World Cup just before the Argentinian was kicked out of the tournament for failing a drugs test as well as West Germany’s controversial semi-final win over France in 1982.

One of Gerald Sinstadt’s most horrific commentating moments is the day of the Hillsborough disaster. Unfortunately, he was commentating pitchside on this unforgettable day in 1989. On the other hand, His most famous is quite possibly West Brom’s 5-3 win at Manchester United in 1978.

The Legendary Gerald Sinstadt didn’t only focus his sports commentating on football. He also covered Sir Steve Redgrave winning the first four of his five Olympic gold medals.

Fellow commentator Nigel Adderley: “Gerald Sinstadt was the football voice of my childhood growing up in the North-West.

“A great commentator and journalist. ‘Kick Off’ was a brilliant programme – Friday’s 6.30 meant only one thing.”

Legendary Gerald Sinstadt was also ahead of his time and would be in tune with football of today. He was also one of the first commentators to call out racist chanting from football fans on the terraces, which is still going on today.

BBC chief football writer, Phil McNulty, said: “Gerald Sinstadt was a brilliant commentator and the voice of North-West football for so long for so many of us.”

