Judge Robert Rinder hits out at ‘insincere’ Prince Harry over £112m Netflix deal. Judge Rinder launched into a blistering rant on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The judge appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, November 10. The Duke of Sussex is now living in Los Angeles in California after having left the firm.

On the show, Judge Rinder ranted over Prince Harry having hit out at the British press and a Twitter CEO. Harry has claimed that the British press has portrayed his mother unfairly.

Harry recently said that a Twitter CEO had not responded to him when he had predicted the Capital riot.

The judge said: “Prince Harry! What? I don’t understand at all. I mean Prince Harry, with the greatest respect in the world, what qualifies him more than anyone else at all?

“This was open source stuff. Maybe he should have got back to him but why should he have got back to him, because he’s Prince Harry?”

Harry had hit out at Twitter over “misinformation” and not being responded to.

Judge Rinder added: “I want to be clear, I like Meghan and Harry, her views might not be your cup of tea, fair enough.

“But my question is, if he’s worried about misinformation, what about the fact him and Meghan have taken a huge deal from Netflix and the misinformation about his late mother, Lady Diana, and they’ve taken millions of pounds.

“How is that OK, how is that consistent, or not ‘misinformation’?”

