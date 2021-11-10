Guardia Civil raid FC Cartagena on alleged fraud allegations.

TAX inspectors accompanied by Guardia Civil officers raided the offices of the Cartagonova Stadium on Wednesday, November 10, to collect various information and documentation from FC Cartagena as part of a national operation into several Spanish clubs for “indications of fraud to Social Security”.

However, when speaking to La Verdad, Club President Paco Belmonte played down the matter stating that it was a “routine inspection” and that fans must remain calm whilst the authorities do their work.

A club insider disclosed to La Verdad that “we have all our Social Security certifications up to date and, otherwise, it would not be possible” to receive income from the employers’ association presided over by Javier Tebas or to make any kind of movement, such as transfers. “This has been going on for a long time.”

The club has been owned by Paco Belmonte since April 2015 and has been competing in professional football since the 2020/21 season.

Last year, during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw fans unable to attend matches, FC Cartagena came up with a clever way to make money.

In a money-making scheme for both the club and local businesses, large advertising canvases occupied the entire lower side of the Cartagonova Municipal Stadium with seven companies and institutions taking up the opportunity to gain some more visibility for their brands via television broadcast exposure.

