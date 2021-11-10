Grandparent of cable car crash survivor wanted for kidnapping

Grandparent of young cable car crash survivor wanted for kidnapping.

Young Eitan survived a cable car crash in northern Italy earlier this year. The authorities have issued an arrest warrant for his grandfather.

An international arrest warrant has been issued according to reports from local media on Wednesday, November 10. The cable car crash killed 14 people in May.

Eitan’s grandfather Shmuel Peleg is from Israel. Peleg along with Gabriel Abutbul Alon drove Eitan to an airport in Switzerland before he was flown to Israel. The pair are charged with abducting a child by the public prosecutor’s office in Pavia.

Reportedly the two men had “a premeditated strategic plan” to kidnap the child. Eitan has been in Israel since early September. Peleg used a private plane to take the child to Israel without consent. Relatives of his deceased mother live in Israel.

Peleg and his ex-wife Etty are being investigated. Eitan’s aunt had been looking after the boy since his immediate family died in the cable car crash. She reported the child missing when his grandfather did not return him at the scheduled time.

A custody battle has been ongoing since the boy lost his family in the crash. The young boy’s parents and his brother died in the accident.

