Denmark to reintroduce Covid restrictions just months after dropping them

Denmark set to reintroduce Covid restrictions just two months after dropping them. Coronavirus cases are rising again in Denmark.

The number of coronavirus cases is rising in Denmark. The country is set to bring back its Covid passport. According to reports, the government is set to declare the virus a “critical threat to society.”

Reinstating the coronavirus measures will need to be approved by the Danish Parliament. Denmark had dropped practically all of its coronavirus restrictions on September 10.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is expected that the Covid passport will be needed to access bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The Covid passport is an easy way of proving that a person has recovered from COVID, has been vaccinated or has tested negative for the virus recently.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated: “You can live with the corona-pass. It gives you peace of mind when you go to the cinema or to a concert.”

Frederiksen recently called on citizens to get vaccinated if they had not already done so.

Frederiksen said: “It can’t be said clearly enough: those of you who have not been vaccinated, do so . . . The government stands on the side of the 90 per cent or so that does what one should do. The others should not destroy it for the rest.”

Since September the number of cases of COVID in the country has risen progressively.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.