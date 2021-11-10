Catch up with some of the latest news in brief from the Costa del Sol compiled for readers by Euro Weekly News.

Celebrity guest

THE Romero Luque family who own and run the very popular El Gamonal restaurant in San Pedro Alcantara were delighted to have a celebrity guest visit them on Saturday November 6 when Mallorcan tennis legend Rafa Nadal arrived for dinner and posed for photographs.

Lux Mundi

LUX MUNDI, Fuengirola invites interested parties to attend a Taizé Prayer meeting at the Parish Church San Jose at 8pm on Thursday November 25 and the Ecumenical Centre in Calle Nueva 3, is open Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm. Please make an appointment on 952 474 840.

Helping La Palma

THE Malaga Provincial Council has announced that members of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium will travel, in principle, every four weeks, to the island of La Palma during the coming months to collaborate in the rescue and cleaning work due to the volcano.

Garage fire

ON the evening of Monday November 8, residents alerted emergency services to a fire in a garage in Avenida Suiza de Mijas Golf. Both the Mijas Fire Brigade and Local Police attended and the fire was extinguished with damage to three cars and a motorbike.

Board games

ALL four social centres for the elderly in Benalmadena have received gifts from the Council of new playing cards, dominoes, chess boards, ludo, snakes and ladders and bingo in order to ensure that those visiting the centres have plenty to occupy them.

Dog friendly

ONCE again, Fuengirola has been named as a candidate for the Travelguau awards as the best Spanish destination to visit with pets. Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, explained that the municipality is a pioneer with its seven dog parks, dog beach and permitted travel on public transport.

Coastal corridor

THE Estepona Council has announced that it has obtained authorisation from the Junta de Andalucia for the execution of four new stretches of the coastal corridor which it is planned will link all of the Costa del Sol beach fronts when completed.

Club Med

AFTER more than 20 years of having no properties in Spain, there was some excitement in Marbella when Club Med, in collaboration with Magna Hotel and Resorts chose the city to return to the country.

After the initial ground breaking and some delays due to the pandemic, builders have been busy constructing the hotel, which will cover an area of more than 140,000 square metres, will have 490 rooms and capacity for more than 1,000 people.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the site on November 9 to view developments.

