CATCH up with some of the latest news in brief from the Axarquia compiled for readers by Euro Weekly News.

Christmas Lights

THIS year, the Motril Council will ensure that the streets of the town shine out as they did in 2019 and before with the placing of many different Christmas light displays as well as 30 festive and sporting events starting on December 3.

Diabetes Walk

IN order to recognise World Diabetes Day, which takes place on Sunday, November 14, the Association of People with Diabetes of the Axarquia (ADIAXA) has organised a 3.5 kilometre walk around the town of Algarrobo followed by a talk on healthy eating habits.

Dog show

THIS coming Sunday, November 14, the SOS Association of Salobreña Animals is organising a special event starting at 11am in Fountain Park in order to promote their activities in assisting abandoned dogs in the municipality. There will be canine contests and the chance to adopt a new pet.

New market

THE Almuñecar-La Herradura Council has issued a tender to build the new public market after the previous one was demolished in 2020 due to the building becoming unsafe. The budget for the building which will include parking is set at €5.8 million.

Burriana Bell

DUE to the pandemic, the Burriana Council had to cancel the celebrations planned last year to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the reconstruction of the town bell but is now hosting a reception, including a free concert this Sunday November 14.

