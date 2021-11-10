Captain Sir Tom trophy awarded to Army Instructor who saved Christmas

Captain Sir Tom Moore trophy has been awarded to an Army Instructor who saved Christmas by becoming Santa.

A BRITISH Army soldier who turned Santa to save Christmas for many families in lockdown has been awarded the Captain Sir Tom Moore trophy for his charitable efforts.

Corporal Robert Chamberlain is the first person to receive the award since the honour was made permanent after going above and beyond delivering Christmas presents to the families of strangers who would otherwise have missed out on receiving them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With his family stuck in Kent and lockdown restrictions meaning that he was stuck in Harrogate, Robert realised that there would be other people in a similar situation during the Christmas period so devised a plan to save Christmas for those families.

The gov.uk website reports that Robert used his own time and petrol during his leave from the Army Foundation College, Harrogate to drive hundreds of miles around the UK delivering presents to lots of different families.

He set up his own delivery business, a Just Giving page and social media page to track his progress and garnered support to raise over a thousand pounds for the Trussell Trust.

Corporal Robert Chamberlain Robert said: “Forty-one hours of delivery driving, hundreds of miles have been covered, £1,125 has been raised for the Trussell Trust, I have drunk eight cans of energy drinks and seen lots of smiles from families, now I have finally completed all my Christmas deliveries.”

The Captain Sir Tom Moore trophy was created to reflect the connection between the late Captain Sir Tom Moore being the Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College, Harrogate and his own charitable endeavours to raise money for the NHS.

The next Capt Sir Tom Trophy will be awarded at the next graduation parade in February 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.