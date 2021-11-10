Brits set to face -11C Arctic freeze

Brits are set to face -11C Arctic freeze soon.

November temperatures are set to drop and bookies are betting on it being the coldest on record Forecasters have predicted snow and low temperatures to hit in the next few days. Reportedly the UK could be hit with temperatures as low as -11 degrees C before the end of November.

November started in a mild way. Forecasters though are predicting a big freeze is on its way.

The tail end of Tropical Storm Wanda brought with it rain and wind to the UK. According to the Met office freezing temperatures could hit the UK in days. Snowfall and falling temperatures have been predicted to start on November 14.

Bets are being taken on November being the coldest one ever. Odds at the bookies have fallen from 3-1 to only 50-4.

Snow has been predicted for Scotland on Wednesday, November 17. The North East of England is expected to get snow the day after.

On November 20, most of the UK will have a high chance of snow. Temperatures are predicted to drop to -11 in northern Scotland on November 21.

Speaking to The Sun Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead commented: “We are headed for a big November freeze,”

“It’s left us with no choice but to significantly slash the odds on this month entering the record books as the coldest eleventh month of the year the UK has ever seen.”

The Met Office said: “Remaining changeable and autumnal particularly to the north through the start of this period as low-pressure systems dominate, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds.

“Elsewhere while rain is possible at times, drier and brighter conditions are more likely in the south and southeast regions, although some rain will likely reach even here at times.

“A rather cold start to the period will likely be followed by a brief recovery in temperatures, before a further likely trend down later on in the month. Later on in the month there will also be an increasing chance of some wintry conditions, mainly over the higher ground in the north, but with a slight risk to lower levels.”

